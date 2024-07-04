Jesse Winker Celebrated July 4th by Wearing Patriotic Suit After Clutch Homer
To celebrate July 4, baseball in the nation's capital started early. An 11:05 a.m. ET start time between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals meant that Jesse Winker had time to clobber a clutch home run, throw on his most patriotic outfit and clock out of work all before 2 p.m.
Not a bad way to spend the day when you're scheduled to work on a holiday.
Winker came in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, with the Nationals—and the 0-0 game—in need of some offensive firepower. He provided, hitting a home run to right field.
He saw two pitches: The first a curveball down and in. The second, also a curveball from pitcher Adrian Houser, which Winker took yard. After he got to the dugout, he tossed on a stars and stripes suit and top hat, never to take it off. Winker stayed in the game, but was slotted as the designated hitter, so he didn't have to take the field.
Only thing better would have been if Winker had a hot dog waiting for him in the dugout.
Winker's homer would be the only run of the afternoon, with Washington winning 1–0. The Mets were held to just one hit; the Nationals collected five.