Joey Gallo Says He's Reinventing Himself As a Pitcher After Release From White Sox
The Chicago White Sox parted ways with veteran outfielder Joey Gallo on Sunday after a disappointing spring training.
Gallo has now spent time with five different teams since leaving the Texas Rangers in 2021, having struggled to find his footing at various stops that includes stints with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals, as well as the White Sox.
Following his release on Sunday, Gallo took to X, a social media platform he's not been active on since 2022, and announced that he was no longer planning to play the outfield. Instead, he declared that he'd be reinventing himself as a pitcher.
It's certainly an unexpected transition for the one of the game's most renowned sluggers, but it seems he's willing to try whatever it takes to continue his MLB career. He hasn't toed the rubber since his days at Bishop Gormon High School in Las Vegas, when he made 21 pitching appearances and had a 2.62 ERA, according to Max Preps.
Gallo won two Gold Gloves in the outfield during his career, thanks in part due to his cannon of an arm, but he's ready moving on from the position as he tries to land on his feet with another MLB team. Last year with Washington, Gallo made 11 appearances as an outfielder but was primarily utilized as the team's first baseman, where he started 54 games out of 76 total appearances.
The 31-year-old struggled in the spring, recording just two hits in 20 at-bats. He slashed .100/.143/.243 for Chicago in Cactus League play, culminating in his unconditional release by the franchise. It's been tough sledding for Gallo of late. Once a premier power hitter in MLB, Gallo hasn't hit more than 21 homers in a season since 2021 and has batted below .200 every year since 2019.
Now, he appears set to attempt to revive his career on the mound.