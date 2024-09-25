Jonathan India Voices Frustration With Reds' Lack of Improvement
The Cincinnati Reds missed the postseason in 2024 for the fourth consecutive season and the 10th time in the last 11 years. The team dismissed manager David Bell on Monday as it looks to turn the corner and get back into contention.
It's been a frustrating past decade for the Reds and their fan base, and perhaps no one knows that better than longtime second baseman Jonathan India.
India has been with the franchise since making his MLB debut in 2021, and the former Rookie of the Year winner voiced his exasperation with the lack of improvement the team has made during his tenure. He also expressed his desire for the team to make the necessary adjustments in order to bring postseason baseball back to Cincinnati.
"We're tired of losing,” India said, via The Enquirer. "It's the same thing every year here. We just float around .500 and try to make the push but we just don’t have enough. We need to make a move. I know what it is, but I just want to say it to the media."
India signed a two-year, $8.8 million deal with the Reds to avoid arbitration during the offseason. He's due to be a free agent in 2027, as '26 is his final year of arbitration. Of his future with the organization, he said this upcoming offseason was a critical one, as he's not sure where he'll be after the '25 season.
"It's got to be (a big offseason). Who knows if I'll be here next year. Who knows if [Tyler] Stephenson will be here. We're running out of time. We were the young core. Then, we added Elly [De La Cruz] and so many guys. They need to make moves. I want to win."
India slashed .247/.353/.395 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 2024, featuring in 146 games throughout the year.