Baseball Players Suddenly Breaking Bats on Check Swings
The Mariners beat the Athletics,11-4, on Sunday. Jorge Polanco added two runs as he reached on both a walk and single in the game. However, it was during his fourth and final plate appearance of the day that something truly notable happened.
Polanco was down 0-1 when A's pitcher Joey Estes threw a pitch that was a little low. Polanco started to swing, but tried to check his swing. That's when something remarkable happened.
The bat broke on a check swing without making contact with anything.
The barrel of the bat flew out onto the field and all Polanco could do was look on through his fashionable sunglasses. You can watch the replay in much higher clarity on Reddit.
I've never seen that happen seems to be a common reaction to this incident. The thing is, it also happened in a minor league game very recently.
Just last week Payton Green, an infielder for the Marlins' Double A affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos, did the same exact thing. He tried to check his swing and the bat just broke and flew into the infield.
Just one more thing for players to have to worry about.