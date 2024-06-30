Jose Altuve Ejected After Heated Reaction to Umpire's Ruling During Astros-Mets Game
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was incensed with the umpiring crew after they ruled him out on a play that occurred during the top of the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the New York Mets, resulting in his ejection from the contest.
With runners on second and third and two outs in the inning, Altuve, facing a 1-1 count, appeared to foul a 96-MPH sinker from Mets pitcher Luis Severino off of his foot. But the umpiring crew gathered together, and, after some deliberation, ruled the ball live—and Altuve out.
The Astros star was absolutely livid and proceeded to slam his helmet and bat on the ground in frustration, actions that led third base umpire Alan Porter to quickly eject him from the contest.
Replays seemingly showed the ball making contact with Altuve's cleat, and the Astros star grimacing in pain. However, the umpiring crew did not see things that way, and certainly didn't appreciate Altuve's reaction.
It will be interesting to see what, if anything, is said in the pool report after the game. The contest is currently in a rain delay in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the score tied 4–4.