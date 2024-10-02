SI

Jose Iglesias Playfully Corrects Reporter With Up-to-Date Career Batting Average

Mets infielder needs those three percentage points.

Kyle Koster

Iglesias, a lifetime .283 hitter, slides in with a run in the Mets' Game 1 victory over the Brewers.
José Iglesias has been an important part of the New York Mets' success this year, providing his traditionally excellent defense and wielding a reliable contact bat. He also—and there's no other player in baseball that can say this—has brought immaculate vibes by creating and performing a legitimately good pop song.

The 12-year veteran went 1-for-5 in the Mets' Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and that was enough to make him an interview subject postgame. And that hit with SNY got off to a funny start when the reporter posited his question by using Iglesias's career batting average coming into the season instead of at the end of the season.

Iglesias was quick to point out that his .337 campaign this year means he's a .283 lifetime hitter not a lowly .280 lifetime hitter.

Incredibly savvy move here. Especially because the question was about Iglesias's long-term future with the Mets. Every little percentage point counts in these types of conversations. And being able to fact-check in real time is just another example of his malleability as a player who can help a team win in a lot of different ways. Including in the charm department.

Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

