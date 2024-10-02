Jose Iglesias Playfully Corrects Reporter With Up-to-Date Career Batting Average
José Iglesias has been an important part of the New York Mets' success this year, providing his traditionally excellent defense and wielding a reliable contact bat. He also—and there's no other player in baseball that can say this—has brought immaculate vibes by creating and performing a legitimately good pop song.
The 12-year veteran went 1-for-5 in the Mets' Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and that was enough to make him an interview subject postgame. And that hit with SNY got off to a funny start when the reporter posited his question by using Iglesias's career batting average coming into the season instead of at the end of the season.
Iglesias was quick to point out that his .337 campaign this year means he's a .283 lifetime hitter not a lowly .280 lifetime hitter.
Incredibly savvy move here. Especially because the question was about Iglesias's long-term future with the Mets. Every little percentage point counts in these types of conversations. And being able to fact-check in real time is just another example of his malleability as a player who can help a team win in a lot of different ways. Including in the charm department.