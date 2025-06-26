SI

Jose Ramirez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Both Leave Game After HBP in Back-to-Back Innings

Tensions are high in Cleveland.

Both Ramirez and Guerrero left the game after being hit by pitches.
Both Ramirez and Guerrero left the game after being hit by pitches. / Screenshot via @MLBONOX.
Tensions have quickly risen in Thursday afternoon's rubber match between the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays, with two of the game's stars being plunked by pitches within the game's first four innings.

In the top of the third, Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was struck by Guardians starter Tanner Bibee. He left the game with what the team is calling a "forearm contusion." X-rays have since came back negative for a fracture.

Then, just an inning later, Guerrero's teammate Kevin Gausman seemingly retaliated by beaning Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez with the first pitch of the frame. The slugger also left the game with a bruised forearm.

"And now with the first pitch Kevin Gausman hits Jose Ramirez," play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman said on the Sportsnet broadcast. "And that will tell you everything you need to know about how the Blue Jays feel about Guerrero getting hit."

Both benches were warned following the altercations. The Blue Jays took a 3-0 lead over the Guardians into the ninth inning.

