Astros Closer Josh Hader Crumbles in Season-Ending Loss to Tigers

Ryan Phillips

Hader surrendered a three-run double to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead over the Astros.
Josh Hader failed to come through when the Houston Astros needed him the most.

Houston's high-priced closer entered a 2–2 game in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon, as his team faced elimination from the playoffs. Trailing the Detroit Tigers 1-0 in the American League wild-card series, Hader stepped to the mound with two on and two outs, needing just one out to rescue his team. He couldn't do it.

Hader walked Spencer Torkelson on four pitches to load the bases, then grooved a 1-2 sinker to Any Ibanez, who hammered it down the left field line for a bases-clearing double to give the Tigers a 5–2 lead.

Hader was able to get out of the inning without surrendering any more runs but the damage was done. Detroit closed out the game and secured a 5–2 win, earning the Tigers a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

That performance is likely not what the Astros had in mind when they handed Hader a five-year, $95 million deal in the offseason. It was the second-richest contract given to a closer in Major League Baseball history, and the 30-year-old didn't quite live up to it.

Hader finished the 2024 campaign 8–8 with a 3.80 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and 105 strikeouts against 25 walks in 71 innings. He had 34 saves in 38 opportunities, but only produced 0.6 WAR.

And when his team needed him to step up the most, he failed to do so.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

