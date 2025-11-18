Josh Naylor Contract: Full Details of Five-Year Deal With Mariners
The Mariners made the first big splash of MLB free agency on Sunday night, agreeing to a long-term contract that will keep Josh Naylor in the organization for another five seasons.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided some further information on the agreement between Naylor and Seattle on Monday, indicating that the contract would be worth a total of $92.5 million. As such, Naylor will collect an annual average value of $18.5 million throughout the course of the deal. The contract does not include any deferred money. Additionally, Naylor’s deal to return the Mariners comes with a full no-trade clause.
The $18.5 million Naylor is due in 2026 would make him the third-highest earner on Seattle’s roster, behind only Luis Castillo ($24.15 million) and Julio Rodríguez ($20.19 million). His $92.5 million deal overtakes Ichiro Suzuki for the eighth richest contract in franchise history. Robinson Canó’s 10-year, $240 million contract still stands as the largest deal ever given to a Mariners player.
It’s a big commitment from the Mariners, but it shows just how highly regarded Naylor has become within the organization since arriving at the trade deadline in a deal with the Diamondbacks. Naylor quickly became a fan favorite in Seattle, and now he’s set to remain with the franchise through the 2030 season.
Last season, in 54 games with the Mariners, Naylor logged a .831 OPS with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.