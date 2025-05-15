Juan Soto Addresses Possible Harsh Reception From Yankees Fans in Subway Series
This weekend will mark Juan Soto’s first trip back to Yankee Stadium since he was wearing the team’s iconic pinstripes.
In the offseason, Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million mega deal with the Yankees’ crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.
While Soto left it all on the field for the Yankees, and was a big part in the team’s AL pennant last year, he has realistic expectations of how he will be received upon his return to the Bronx.
"It's going to be 50,000 against one,” Soto told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “They're going to try to get on me, you know. It's part of it.”
Soto expressed a good amount of understanding and compassion when considered the welcome he’s set to get from Yankees fans.
“Whatever they do, they have the right to do it. I'm just going to go out there and do my stuff. I'm just going to try to focus on my game."
Soto knows how to hit at Yankee Stadium, delivering a career-high 41 home runs last year with New York. Now facing them as the enemy, he’ll have the chance to put those skills to good use with his new team.