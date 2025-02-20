Juan Soto Surprised Brett Baty With a New Car For Giving Up Uniform Number
Brett Baty was drafted by the New York Mets in 2019. He made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2022 and has started 148 games at third base for New York over his first three seasons in the majors. This year he's due to make $800,000.
Juan Soto signed the richest deal in sports history with the Mets this offseason. When you factor in his signing bonus, the outfielder will make well over $100 million this year.
What do these two players have in common? A love for the number 22.
Soto has worn the number in Washington, San Diego and last season with the Yankees. Baty has worn the number during his first three seasons with the Mets. He also wore it in the Mets farm system and was No. 22 in high school where he wore it playing baseball and basketball at Lake Travis High School in Texas.
Despite the fact that Baty already had the number in New York, Soto was first introduced with a jersey adorned with the familiar 22 back in December.
It was unclear what Soto paid for the number, but on Thursday morning he surprised his new teammate with a brand new SUV. It appears that both parties are happy with the transaction.
In addition to the car, Soto had to pay MLB for all existing Brett Baty #22 merchandise.