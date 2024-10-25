Juan Soto Goes Deep On His Go-Ahead Home Run in Game 5 of the ALCS in New Interview
On Saturday, right fielder Juan Soto hit one of the most perfect home runs in the storied history of the New York Yankees: a two-out, two-strike, three-run shot to deep center field off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Hunter Gaddis that staked the Yankees to a 5–2 lead in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the ALCS.
The home run moved New York within three outs of the World Series, and when pitcher Luke Weaver shut down the Guardians in the bottom of the 10th, the Yankees could reflect on their accomplishment. In a video posted to various social channels Friday, Soto broke down his big hit.
"I felt a lot of things. I mean, I was ready for the moment," Soto said.
Soto walked viewers through the seven-pitch at-bat, complimenting Gaddis's slider and recalling his determination to succeed after several foul balls.
"He's feeling the slider, so I'm looking for that," Soto said. "He threw it perfect again. Fouled it off. After that one I was like, 'You know what? I'm all over it.'"
Finally, Soto's patience paid off.
"When I hit it, I was like, you know what? The first thing I say is like, 'Come on, ball,'" Soto said. "'Don't be an out, but be something.'"
It was something, alright, and Soto was on his way to his second World Series.