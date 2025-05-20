Juan Soto Insists He Was Hustling Despite Hitting Towering Single Off Green Monster
Juan Soto did not have a great night against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
Soto went 1-for-4 as the Mets lost for the fourth time in the last five games. Soto grounded out three times, including an inning-ending double play. And when he did reach safely, it was on a very long single that hit about halfway up the Green Monster.
Right fielder Wilyer Abreu fielded the ball once it finally came down and threw the ball into second base as Juan Soto headed back to first. On the very next pitch, as SNY's Gary Cohen remarked that Soto had "barely got to first," he stole second to make up for the lack of hustle.
Not that Soto thinks he isn't hustling. Just one night after he took his time running out a ground ball late in a tie game that ended up being another Mets loss, Soto was asked if hustling was something he had to be more aware of.
"No," said Soto. "I think I've been hustling pretty hard. You can see it today. You can tell."
Soto's Mets tenure has not gotten off to the start that anyone in New York had expected or hoped, unless you count Yankees fans. Even so, while radio hosts have already begun to freak out about Soto's play, the Mets are still tied for first place in the NL East.
With more than 14 years remaining on his record-breaking contract, there's still plenty of time for Soto to turn things around.