Juan Soto Leaves Mets Game After Fouling Ball Hard Off of Foot
Juan Soto was forced out of action in the third inning against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night after fouling a ball hard off of his own foot.
Facing off against Padres starter Ryan Bergert, the Mets superstar fouled off a ball while trying to stay alive on an 0-2 count, and wound up in a world of hurt.
While Soto would collect himself and tough it out to complete the at-bat, he did not return to the field come the bottom half of the inning. The team would later announce that he had been removed due to a foot contusion.
Soto wasn’t the only star to get bit by the injury bug on Tuesday night. Brewers slugger Jackson Chourio hustled for a triple but finished his run limping and staggering, and would be removed from the game.
Ronald Acuna Jr. also had to exit his game early, with the Braves citing Achilles tightness.
Let’s hope for the best with all these players in their recovery as their teams gear up for the stretch run of the regular season.