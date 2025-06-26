Juan Soto Makes MLB History With 27th Multi-Homer Game
Juan Soto smashed two home runs in the New York Mets’ 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. This marks the 27th time in Soto's career in which he's logged multiple homers in one game.
By hitting this milestone, Soto etches his name into the MLB history books. He now holds the record for the most multi-home run games before turning 27, passing Jimmie Foxx, who had 26 multi-homer games before his 27th birthday in the 1920-30s.
It's the fourth time this season in which Soto's hit two home runs in a single game. He now has 19 home runs hit this season so far. He surpassed his teammate Pete Alonso with his second homer, and is now the Mets' leader on the season.
Soto's first home run of the night came in the fourth inning when he hit a 413-foot blast. He hit his second home run in the seventh inning at 396 feet.
Soto doesn't turn 27 until Oct. 25, so he will continue adding to his record as the season goes on. It will be a tough one for any other player to pass him.