Juan Soto Says Yankees Fans Should 'Talk to Cashman' If They Want Him Back
New York Yankees fans clearly want Juan Soto back next season.
On Sunday, the crowd at Yankee Stadium serenaded the pending free agent with chants of "Please stay Soto." The four-time All-Star was asked about the chants after the Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies, 10-3, and immediately put Yankees general manager Brian Cashman on the hot seat.
When asked for his thoughts on the fans' pleas, Soto said, "I don't know. They have to talk to Cashman."
While Cashman will likely have a big impact on whether or not Soto decides to return to the Yankees, fans may actually want to focus more attention on his agent, Scott Boras.
Aaron Judge was asked about Soto's future as well and claimed he would work on trying to keep the slugger in pinstripes once the season is over.
Judge has to love having Soto hitting ahead of him in the lineup and Soto has to love having Judge as protection. Both players are having outstanding seasons. On Sunday, they were part of back-to-back-to-back home runs along with Giancarlo Stanton.
So far in 2024, Soto is slashing .299/.429/.606 with 37 home runs, 95 RBIs, 108 walks and a 1.035 OPS. Judge is having a monster season, slashing .333/.465/.736, with 51 home runs, 122 RBIs, 106 walks and an OPS of 1.201. He is leading MLB in most offensive categories.
It's no wonder fans want Soto back long-term.