Juan Soto's Skeptical Reaction to Umpire's Check-Swing Call Became a Meme

Soto immediately had doubts about the call.

The SNY cameras perfectly caught Soto's reaction. / Screengrab Twitter @SNY_Mets
Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with an RBI to help lead the New York Mets to their second straight victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. Soto came up with a big hit in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie with a single to right field, then advancing to third on another RBI single from Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, giving New York a 3-1 lead at the time.

That set the stage for Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo to step up to the plate—and for a meme-worthy moment from Soto. With one out and runners on second and third, Nimmo battled, fouling off four pitches in the at-bat. On the fifth pitch with the count 1-and-2, Brewers righthander Nick Mears delivered a slider low in the zone that resulted in a check-swing from Nimmo. Brewers catcher William Contreras appealed to third base umpire Jeremie Rehak, who ruled that Nimmo went around for strike three.

Soto, who was right in front of Rehak, immediately expressed his skepticism with the call by skeptically looking at Rehak sideways.

Soto's priceless reaction instantly was deemed meme-worthy by fans.

Speaking of the Yankees, Soto and the Mets will be taking on their crosstown rivals in a three-game series beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET on the Fourth of July.

