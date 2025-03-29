SI

Juan Soto Took a Second to Admire His First Mets Home Run

The citizens of Queens are hoping this is the first of many.

Juan Soto returns to the dugout during an exhibition game. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In the third inning of the New York Mets' game against the Houston Astros Friday, a new era of Mets baseball formally began.

With two outs and a 1-2 count, New York right fielder Juan Soto deposited Astros pitcher Hunter Brown's 95-mph cutter over the right-field fence to extend the Mets' lead to 3–0. It was the 202nd home run of his career—and his first in the uniform of his new team.

As the ball cleared the fence, Soto turned and appeared to admire his handiwork—taking two steps in an uncharacteristically slow gait before breaking into his home-run trot.

Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with New York on Dec. 11—the most lucrative in the history of world sport.

The 2025 season is young, but home runs like this one on a regular basis will go a long way toward justifying a gamble for both the team and its franchise player.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

