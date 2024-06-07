Juan Soto to Undergo Imaging on Forearm After Exiting Yankees' Game vs. Twins
New York Yankees fans were left perplexed after Juan Soto did not return following the rain delay during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
The team later announced that Soto was removed from the game due to left forearm soreness.
On Thursday night, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Soto was evaluated during the rain delay by Dr. Christopher Ahmad. They decided it was best not to push it when it came to the ailment, prompting the team to keep him out of the game when play resumed, according to Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network.
Boone noted that Soto's been dealing with soreness in the forearm for around a week, and the superstar outfielder is set to undergo imaging on the injury on Friday.
Soto addressed the injury with reporters Thursday evening and noted that he's been trying to "grind through" the pain for almost two weeks. He added that the soreness he feels in his forearm "doesn't stop [him] with anything baseball-wise."
New York has won eight straight games and have swept the Twins and San Francisco Giants consecutively. They begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, though it's unclear if Soto will be available.
In three plate appearances on Thursday, Soto went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run. He's slashing .318/.424/.603 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI in his first season in the Bronx.