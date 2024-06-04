Juan Soto Warms Up in Highly Anticipated Yankees Giveaway, and Fans Loved It
Last year, a promotional giveaway item featured Aaron Judge's already iconic No. 99 on the back of a basketball jersey, and fans went wild for it. This year, the New York Yankees wisely went back to the same giveaway with two big changes: This year, it's white with blue pinstripes (last year's giveaway was blue with white stripes) and it features their newest star: Juan Soto.
The giveaway is on Wednesday this week for the team's night game against the Minnesota Twins, but before Tuesday's game, Soto was doing his part to generate some excitement for it, as he was seen warming up in the jersey:
Oswaldo Cabrera was also wearing the giveaway to Soto's right in the video.
The jersey goes incredibly well with the pinstriped pants over a long-sleeve blue shirt. It is almost reminiscent of the kind of vested jerseys teams used to don in eras long behind us.
The Yankees had a feeling Soto would be good enough to create some hype for this giveaway, but even the most optimistic projection may not have had him being this good so early in the season. His OPS+ is 189 going into Tuesday night's series opener, bested only by one player in MLB: Aaron Judge (200).
While Soto undoubtedly maxes out the swag factor of such a jersey, fans are excited to try their hand at looking just as cool wearing it:
The giveaway is sponsored by Canon and limited to the first 18,000 guests on Wednesday, according to the Yankees. Save for a George Costanza bobblehead later this season, there may be no giveaway as anticipated as this one in the Bronx this season.