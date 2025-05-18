Juan Soto Was Heavily Booed by Yankees Fans During First At-Bat of Series Finale
The New York Yankees and New York Mets were wrapping up the final game of the Subway Series on Sunday evening. Juan Soto did not get a warm reception from the home fans at Yankee Stadium when he came to the plate for his first at-bat in the top of the first inning.
As Soto strutted up to the plate, a loud cascade of boos echoed across the stadium, as fans wasted no time before starting to jeer their former outfielder. Mets fans in attendance could be seen cheering Soto on, but the noise was drowned out by the overwhelming boos from the majority of people in attendance.
Have a look at Soto walking up to the plate:
Those boos turned to cheers after Max Fried got Soto to fly out to right field in a six-pitch at-bat.
Through the first two games of the series, Soto recorded just one hit in six at-bats. He drew four walks, including three in the series opener on Friday, and struck out once.