SI

Juan Soto’s Blast Capped Off Back-to-Back-to-Back Homers for Mets

What an inning for Soto and the Mets.

Tim Capurso

Soto's blast was the Mets' third straight home run in the inning.
Soto's blast was the Mets' third straight home run in the inning. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets were down 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the top of the third inning of Saturday's game. After the top half of the inning, New York led 4-3.

The Mets took the lead in style too, as they hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, kicked off by Francisco Lindor's home run to left center, a 406-foot shot. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo then followed up Lindor's homer with one of his own to right center. Then Soto, after seeing seven pitches in the at-bat against Phillies starter Mick Abel, belted a 391-foot blast to right field to cap off the incredible inning for the Mets.

It's the first time the Mets have hit back-to-back-to-back home runs since October 4, 2022, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

The Mets have lost six straight games and seen their lead in the National League East evaporate, as the Phillies overtook them with Friday night's victory. Innings like the Mets had Saturday will go a long way towards helping the club end its losing skid, though.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB