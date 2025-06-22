Juan Soto’s Blast Capped Off Back-to-Back-to-Back Homers for Mets
The New York Mets were down 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the top of the third inning of Saturday's game. After the top half of the inning, New York led 4-3.
The Mets took the lead in style too, as they hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, kicked off by Francisco Lindor's home run to left center, a 406-foot shot. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo then followed up Lindor's homer with one of his own to right center. Then Soto, after seeing seven pitches in the at-bat against Phillies starter Mick Abel, belted a 391-foot blast to right field to cap off the incredible inning for the Mets.
It's the first time the Mets have hit back-to-back-to-back home runs since October 4, 2022, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
The Mets have lost six straight games and seen their lead in the National League East evaporate, as the Phillies overtook them with Friday night's victory. Innings like the Mets had Saturday will go a long way towards helping the club end its losing skid, though.