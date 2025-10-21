SI

Julio Rodriguez Let Out the Loudest Scream After Mariners' Game 7 Elimination

The agony of defeat could be heard in losing locker room.

Julio Rodriguez homered in the Mariners' Game 7 loss to the Blue Jays.
Julio Rodriguez homered in the Mariners' Game 7 loss to the Blue Jays. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners appeared to be on their way to the World Series as they carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 7 of their ALCS against the Blue Jays. But then baseball happened, culminating in George Springer providing yet another heroic postseason moment in the form of a go-ahead three-run homer.

The Mariners, who were attempting to earn entry into the Fall Classic for the very first time in their existence, were unable to mount a late-inning rally of their own. Forced to watch Toronto celebrate their hard-fought pennant from a sullen dugout, Seattle had every reason to feel the worst sports pain can offer.

Some of that could be heard in the disappointed locker room.

Here's pitcher Bryan Woo, who allowed the two baserunners before Springer's country-stirring blast, answering questions after the loss.

See if you can pick up something unusual in the background.

There are so many Mariners fans waking up this morning who feel the same way. And so many who won't wake up for a bit because they were up late doing exactly what Rodriguez was doing.

