Jurickson Profar Tricked Everyone After Robbing Mookie Betts of a Home Run
Jurickson Profar is apparently pretty sneaky.
During the bottom of the first inning of Game 2 of the NLDS between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, Profar made a spectacular play. But he waited a bit to let everyone know just what he'd done.
With the Padres up 1-0 with one, Mookie Betts stepped to the plate and blasted the first pitch he saw from Yu Darvish down the left field line. It looked to be headed for the seats as Profar drifted back to the wall. He leaped into a crowd of Dodgers fans and ... well, no one seemed to know what happened.
Profar stared at the fans and jumped up and down a few times as the FS1 camera operator flashed back to Betts, who was rounding the bases. Whoever was in charge of graphics for the network announced Betts had hit a home run. But he hadn't.
Despite making the catch, Profar milked things for a bit before revealing he'd robbed a home run. Video is below.
That's a heck of a play and he was going to enjoy every moment of it.