Justin Verlander Signs Contract With Giants for 20th MLB Season
Justin Verlander is set to return to MLB for a 20th season in the bigs, only it won't be with the Houston Astros.
The three-time Cy Young winner has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is worth $15 million, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
Verlander turns 42 in February, but he's not quite ready to call it a career just yet. An All-Star as recently as 2022, Verlander is determined to prove he's still got enough left in the tank for another run at a World Series title, and the future Hall of Famer intends to do so in San Francisco.
Last season, Verlander made 17 starts for the Astros, recording a 5.48 ERA while striking out 74 batters across 90 1/3 innings. It was the worst statistical season of his career and the only time he's recorded a negative WAR throughout his 19 seasons as a pro.
He figures to slot in to the back end of the Giants' rotation, which also consists of Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks. Verlander brings plenty of pedigree to the Bay. A nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, he's registered 262 wins and appeared in 526 games in his esteemed career.
The Giants are the fourth franchise he'll have played for in MLB, having previously spent time with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets and Astros.