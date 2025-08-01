SI

Ke'Bryan Hayes Wore a Couple Relics From His Pirates Days in His Reds Debut

When you get traded to another team but don't have time to grab certain items.

Tim Capurso

The Reds on Wednesday acquired third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pirates.
Trades happen fast in professional sports.

Especially ahead of the MLB trade deadline. If looking for an example of this fact, look no further than the case of Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who was dealt from the Pittsburgh Pirates to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The deal—from acquisition to getting up to speed with the Reds—happened so quickly that Hayes didn't have time to get certain uniform items in Reds colors. So on Thursday, the day of his debut with the Reds, he simply wore Pirates-themed colors for his belt and cleats.

It was a pretty amusing sight, as well as a reminder of the business side of baseball.

Hayes thus far is hitless and made an error in his debut with Cincinnati.

