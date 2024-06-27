Mets Announcer Blasts Yankees' Juan Soto After Bad Play in Right Field
The New York Mets rolled over the New York Yankees, 12-2, on a rainy night in Queens on Wednesday to earn a sweep of the two-game series.
While the broadcast booths of both teams took shots at each other before and during the game, one member of the Mets' side took a shot at Yankees right fielder Juan Soto during the game, and he didn't hold back.
Keith Hernandez was not impressed with Soto not being able to make a play on what seemed like a catchable ball in the bottom of the fifth inning.
"He's been a liability out there," Hernandez said. "You wonder why they want to play him in the deepest corner outfield position in this ballpark. Yankee Stadium, yes. But that's a fly ball. That's gotta be caught."
Here's that moment:
