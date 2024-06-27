SI

Mets Announcer Blasts Yankees' Juan Soto After Bad Play in Right Field

He was not impressed.

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 25, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after his long fly ball with the bases loaded goes foul during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 25, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after his long fly ball with the bases loaded goes foul during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets rolled over the New York Yankees, 12-2, on a rainy night in Queens on Wednesday to earn a sweep of the two-game series.

While the broadcast booths of both teams took shots at each other before and during the game, one member of the Mets' side took a shot at Yankees right fielder Juan Soto during the game, and he didn't hold back.

Keith Hernandez was not impressed with Soto not being able to make a play on what seemed like a catchable ball in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"He's been a liability out there," Hernandez said. "You wonder why they want to play him in the deepest corner outfield position in this ballpark. Yankee Stadium, yes. But that's a fly ball. That's gotta be caught."

Here's that moment:

Many fans agreed with Hernandez:

