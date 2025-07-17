Ken Rosenthal Links Kyle Tucker to Surprising AL East Team Over Re-Signing With Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have been loving the production they've received from Kyle Tucker since acquiring him in an offseason trade with the Houston Astros.
Despite his strong season during his first year in Chicago, the Cubs have yet to work out a contract extension for the standout outfielder. With his future in the Windy City uncertain, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal floated an idea, which he described as "wild and crazy" that would see Tucker make a stunning move to the AL East in free agency.
Here's what Rosenthal had to say, via The Athletic:
"Speaking of the Rays, here’s an intriguing thought if Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski is confirmed as the team’s new owner in time for the offseason: Kyle Tucker. The thought might not be as preposterous as it sounds, depending upon how much Zalupski is willing to spend on players after plunking $1.7 billion or so for the team."
Tucker will be in the market for a massive new contract this offseason, and if the Cubs aren't willing to pony up for the 28-year-old, he could make a surprising turn and entertain the idea of playing for his hometown team.
Tucker is a Tampa native who played high school baseball at Plant High School before being drafted by the Astros with the No. 5 pick in the 2015 draft.
Rosenthal reports that the Rays are expected to get off the hook for Wander Franco's contract following the latest update in his legal saga, which could free up some money for Zalupski to take a big shot in free agency during his first offseason as the team's owner.
This season, Tucker is slashing .280/.384/.499 with 17 home runs, 56 RBIs and 60 walks in 95 games. He'll be in line for a contract that could approach $500 million in total value. If the Cubs won't go there, perhaps Zalupski and the Rays will.