SI

Cameras Caught Kendrick Perkins Taking the Worst BP Before Braves-Red Sox Game

Andy Nesbitt

Kendrick Perkins had a rough time taking some batting practice before Tuesday's Braves-Red Sox game.
Kendrick Perkins had a rough time taking some batting practice before Tuesday's Braves-Red Sox game. /
In this story:

Kendrick Perkins is back in Boston covering the NBA Finals with ESPN and on Tuesday night he decided to not only make a stop over at Fenway Park to check out the Braves-Red Sox game, but he also stepped into the batter's box for some hacks.

How'd it go for the former NBA player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics?

Not great. Not great at all.

MLB Network cameras caught the 39-year-old NBA analyst taking some rough cuts at some pretty slow pitches a few hours before the first pitch of the game.

Check this out:

Fans had jokes:

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Mavs and Celtics is Thursday night.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT