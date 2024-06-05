Cameras Caught Kendrick Perkins Taking the Worst BP Before Braves-Red Sox Game
Kendrick Perkins is back in Boston covering the NBA Finals with ESPN and on Tuesday night he decided to not only make a stop over at Fenway Park to check out the Braves-Red Sox game, but he also stepped into the batter's box for some hacks.
How'd it go for the former NBA player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics?
Not great. Not great at all.
MLB Network cameras caught the 39-year-old NBA analyst taking some rough cuts at some pretty slow pitches a few hours before the first pitch of the game.
Check this out:
Fans had jokes:
Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Mavs and Celtics is Thursday night.
