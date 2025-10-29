Kevin Gausman Loved Magic Johnson’s Overly Obvious World Series Observation
Magic Johnson weighed in on the World Series with a very on-brand assessment of the first four games of the matchup, leading into Thursday night's crucial Game 5. With the series split at two games apiece, Johnson boldly asserted that the winner of Game 5 would take control of the series.
It's far from a hot take, as Johnson effectively just dressed up the most basic knowledge of any series and presented it as his own findings. But it was enough to get a funny response out of Toronto starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, who was certainly amused by the comments made by the Dodgers' minority owner.
"With the Series being 2–2, Game 5 is very important. Whichever team wins takes control of the Series!" wrote Johnson on X Wednesday.
Gausman replied with a classic scene from the Will Ferrell and Ben Stiller film, Zoolander.
It certainly wasn't the hottest take from Johnson, but it was an accurate one. In World Series history, when the series is knotted up at 2–2, the winner of Game 5 has gone on to win the series 67.4% of the time (31 of 46 instances).
Game 5 will be the last game of the series played at Dodger Stadium. The World Series shifts back to Toronto's Rogers Centre for Game 6, and if necessary, Game 7.