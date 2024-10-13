SI

Key ALCS Matchup Data Between Yankees, Guardians: Regular Season Matchup, Stats, More

Here's how the ALCS matchup panned out during the regular season.

Josh Wilson

Soto attempts a run-down against the Guardians
/ Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The ALCS matchup is set for 2024. After the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the Detroit Tigers in a maximum fifth game of the ALDS, they move on to face the No. 1 seed New York Yankees in the ALCS to determine who will represent the American League in this year's World Series. The Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals in the divisional round.

The schedule, barring changes due to weather:

Game No.

Date

Home team

1

Monday, October 14

Yankees

2

Tuesday, October 15

Yankees

3

Thursday, October 17

Guardians

4

Friday, October 18

Guardians

5*

Saturday, October 19

Guardians

6*

Monday, October 21

Yankees

7*

Tuesday, October 22

Yankees

*If necessary

Here's a quick glimpse at how the two teams matched up this year in both the six games they played as well as key season-long stats.

Yankees vs. Guardians Record 2024

During the 2024 regular season, across two three-game series, the Yankees walked away victors with a record of 4-2. But thanks to a nine-run explosion by Cleveland in one of its wins, the Guardians outscored the Yankees in those six games 22-19.

These two franchises faced off two years ago in the ALDS, with the Guardians losing in six games. That year, New York won all but one of the six regular season matchups.

Yankees vs. Guardians Stats in 2024

Matchup Facts

The Yankees tallied the fifth-most home runs per plate appearance and the fewest strikeouts per plate appearance against Cleveland compared to all other teams in 2024.

Cleveland's relief pitching was 13th-best in MLB in terms of ERA against the Yankees, allowing several on base (of all bullpens against New York, Cleveland allowed the ninth-most hits) but sitting above-average in left on base percentage (74.7%).

Batting Stats

Here's how the two teams stack up in key offensive stats:

Stat

Yankees

Guardians

BA

.248

.238

OBP

.333

.307

SLG

.429

.395

Runs per game

5.03

4.37

Hits per game

8.34

7.80

Strikeouts per game

8.22

7.44

Home runs

1.46

1.14

Triples

0.09

0.11

Doubles

1.5

1.51

Singles

5.29

5.03

Walks

4.30

3.06

Pitching Stats

Here's how the two staffs face up in selected pitching metrics, split by starter vs bullpen.

Starters

Stat

Yankees

Guardians

ERA

3.85

4.44

Opp. SLG

.403

.444

K%

23.7%

22.2%

BB%

8.4%

8.4%

WHIP

1.25

1.32

Relievers

Stat

Yankees

Guardians

ERA

2.57

3.62

Opp. SLG

.371

.328

K%

23.9%

26.0%

BB%

9.1%

8.1%

WHIP

1.24

1.05

Enjoy the series.

