Key ALCS Matchup Data Between Yankees, Guardians: Regular Season Matchup, Stats, More
The ALCS matchup is set for 2024. After the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the Detroit Tigers in a maximum fifth game of the ALDS, they move on to face the No. 1 seed New York Yankees in the ALCS to determine who will represent the American League in this year's World Series. The Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals in the divisional round.
The schedule, barring changes due to weather:
Game No.
Date
Home team
1
Monday, October 14
Yankees
2
Tuesday, October 15
Yankees
3
Thursday, October 17
Guardians
4
Friday, October 18
Guardians
5*
Saturday, October 19
Guardians
6*
Monday, October 21
Yankees
7*
Tuesday, October 22
Yankees
*If necessary
Here's a quick glimpse at how the two teams matched up this year in both the six games they played as well as key season-long stats.
Yankees vs. Guardians Record 2024
During the 2024 regular season, across two three-game series, the Yankees walked away victors with a record of 4-2. But thanks to a nine-run explosion by Cleveland in one of its wins, the Guardians outscored the Yankees in those six games 22-19.
These two franchises faced off two years ago in the ALDS, with the Guardians losing in six games. That year, New York won all but one of the six regular season matchups.
Yankees vs. Guardians Stats in 2024
Matchup Facts
The Yankees tallied the fifth-most home runs per plate appearance and the fewest strikeouts per plate appearance against Cleveland compared to all other teams in 2024.
Cleveland's relief pitching was 13th-best in MLB in terms of ERA against the Yankees, allowing several on base (of all bullpens against New York, Cleveland allowed the ninth-most hits) but sitting above-average in left on base percentage (74.7%).
Batting Stats
Here's how the two teams stack up in key offensive stats:
Stat
Yankees
Guardians
BA
.248
.238
OBP
.333
.307
SLG
.429
.395
Runs per game
5.03
4.37
Hits per game
8.34
7.80
Strikeouts per game
8.22
7.44
Home runs
1.46
1.14
Triples
0.09
0.11
Doubles
1.5
1.51
Singles
5.29
5.03
Walks
4.30
3.06
Pitching Stats
Here's how the two staffs face up in selected pitching metrics, split by starter vs bullpen.
Starters
Stat
Yankees
Guardians
ERA
3.85
4.44
Opp. SLG
.403
.444
K%
23.7%
22.2%
BB%
8.4%
8.4%
WHIP
1.25
1.32
Relievers
Stat
Yankees
Guardians
ERA
2.57
3.62
Opp. SLG
.371
.328
K%
23.9%
26.0%
BB%
9.1%
8.1%
WHIP
1.24
1.05
Enjoy the series.