Key NLCS Matchup Data Between Dodgers, Mets: Regular Season Matchup, Stats, More
Plenty of analysts predicted a New York vs. Los Angeles meeting in the MLB postseason, but few projected it to happen sooner than the World Series.
Thanks to a surprising late-season push from the New York Mets and continued success in the postseason, New York has announced itself as a legitimate postseason threat. After defeating the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the next team in their way. They also pose the biggest threat yet to their hopes of pulling off true "Miracle Mets" status.
On the flip side, for the Dodgers, making it to the NLCS is an achievement, but by no means would exiting at this stage in the postseason be viewed as a good result for the year. After going out and spending this offseason on key free agents like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (adding to their already strong core that features the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman), they expect to be one of the two teams left fighting for the World Series trophy.
This is how the schedule is laid out, with possible changes due to weather a possibility:
Game No.
Date
Home Team
1
Sunday, October 13
Dodgers
2
Monday, October 14
Dodgers
3
Wednesday, October 16
Mets
4
Thursday, October 17
Mets
5*
Friday, October 18
Mets
6*
Sunday, October 20
Dodgers
7*
Monday, October 22
Dodgers
*If necessary
Dodgers vs. Mets Record 2024
The two coastal teams met six times across two series during the regular season. In the first one, the Mets took two of three games, with the Dodgers sweeping the second three-game series and taking the overall season series 4-2.
The Dodgers outscored the Mets 36-20 in those six games, with the Mets scoring two or fewer runs in three of the games (shut out twice).
Here's a look at how the two teams stacked up in various stats throughout the year.
Dodgers vs. Mets Stats in 2024
Batting Stats
Stat
Dodgers
Mets
BA
.258
.246
OBP
.335
.319
SLG
.446
.415
Runs per game
5.19
4.74
Hits per game
8.78
8.38
Strikeouts per game
8.24
8.53
Home runs per game
1.44
1.28
Triples per game
0.16
0.09
Doubles per game
1.80
1.72
Singles per game
5.39
5.28
Walks per game
3.72
3.17
Pitching Stats
Starters
Stat
Dodgers
Mets
ERA
4.23
3.91
Opp. SLG
.420
.377
K%
22.8%
21,5%
BB%
8.0%
8.9%
WHIP
1.26
1.25
Relievers
Stat
Dodgers
Mets
ERA
3.53
4.03
Opp. SLG
.372
.366
K%
23.3%
27.7%
BB%
8.7%
10.7%
WHIP
1.18
1.28