SI

Key NLCS Matchup Data Between Dodgers, Mets: Regular Season Matchup, Stats, More

Months ago, this was not an NLCS matchup many would have predicted. Here's how it played out in the regular season.

Josh Wilson

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani runs out of the box against the Mets
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani runs out of the box against the Mets / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Plenty of analysts predicted a New York vs. Los Angeles meeting in the MLB postseason, but few projected it to happen sooner than the World Series.

Thanks to a surprising late-season push from the New York Mets and continued success in the postseason, New York has announced itself as a legitimate postseason threat. After defeating the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the next team in their way. They also pose the biggest threat yet to their hopes of pulling off true "Miracle Mets" status.

On the flip side, for the Dodgers, making it to the NLCS is an achievement, but by no means would exiting at this stage in the postseason be viewed as a good result for the year. After going out and spending this offseason on key free agents like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (adding to their already strong core that features the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman), they expect to be one of the two teams left fighting for the World Series trophy.

This is how the schedule is laid out, with possible changes due to weather a possibility:

Game No.

Date

Home Team

1

Sunday, October 13

Dodgers

2

Monday, October 14

Dodgers

3

Wednesday, October 16

Mets

4

Thursday, October 17

Mets

5*

Friday, October 18

Mets

6*

Sunday, October 20

Dodgers

7*

Monday, October 22

Dodgers

*If necessary

Dodgers vs. Mets Record 2024

The two coastal teams met six times across two series during the regular season. In the first one, the Mets took two of three games, with the Dodgers sweeping the second three-game series and taking the overall season series 4-2.

The Dodgers outscored the Mets 36-20 in those six games, with the Mets scoring two or fewer runs in three of the games (shut out twice).

Here's a look at how the two teams stacked up in various stats throughout the year.

Dodgers vs. Mets Stats in 2024

Batting Stats

Stat

Dodgers

Mets

BA

.258

.246

OBP

.335

.319

SLG

.446

.415

Runs per game

5.19

4.74

Hits per game

8.78

8.38

Strikeouts per game

8.24

8.53

Home runs per game

1.44

1.28

Triples per game

0.16

0.09

Doubles per game

1.80

1.72

Singles per game

5.39

5.28

Walks per game

3.72

3.17

Pitching Stats

Starters

Stat

Dodgers

Mets

ERA

4.23

3.91

Opp. SLG

.420

.377

K%

22.8%

21,5%

BB%

8.0%

8.9%

WHIP

1.26

1.25

Relievers

Stat

Dodgers

Mets

ERA

3.53

4.03

Opp. SLG

.372

.366

K%

23.3%

27.7%

BB%

8.7%

10.7%

WHIP

1.18

1.28

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB