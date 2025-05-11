Kirk Herbstreit Had Scathing Message for Reds After Shutout Loss to Astros
The Cincinnati Reds fell to 20-22 on the season after getting shutout by the Houston Astros on Sunday. It seems some fans are growing frustrated with the team's offensive inconsistencies.
Chief among those is college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The 55-year-old is a big Reds fan, and he took to social media with a harsh message for the organization after Sunday's 6–0 defeat.
"SO predictable. Another year and another year of inconsistent hitting. Same thing for last 12 years––season essentially over in early May. How can a team NOT HIT for TWELVE YEARS?!?!??? Feel bad for Tito. One of best managers in our lifetime––even HE can’t turn this franchise around. Just doomed," wrote Herbstreit on X, formerly Twitter.
It's been a rough month of May for Cincinnati. The Reds have started the month with three series losses against the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. The team is 4-7 in May and have been held to one or fewer runs in five of their 11 games this month.
Herbstreit made clear that the decades-long mediocrity of the team's offense was a major point of frustration among fans.
Thus far into the 2025 campaign, the Reds rank 13th in MLB with 42 home runs and have scored the eighth most runs (198) in the league. While they're not hitting quite as well as some of the most potent offenses, such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, they've not been quite as poor as Herbstreit's rant would let on.