Former All-Star Pitcher Kyle Gibson Announces Retirement From MLB

He spent 13 seasons as a starting pitcher in the league.

Madison Williams

Former Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws a pitch during a game in 2019.
Former Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws a pitch during a game in 2019. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
After 13 seasons in MLB, starting pitcher Kyle Gibson announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday on the podcast Serving It Up.

The 2021 All-Star has the second-most starts for a pitcher since 2013 with 328, only one behind Max Scherzer's 329.

Gibson was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Twins in the 2009 MLB draft, but he didn't make his major league debut until 2013 after he underwent Tommy John surgery as a Triple A prospect in '11. Gibson spent seven seasons in Minnesota as a starting pitcher, finishing his tenure there in 2019 with a 67–68 record and 4.52 ERA.

After his time with the Twins, Gibson played for four more teams: the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles (twice) and St. Louis Cardinals. His second stint in Baltimore this season is where Gibson's career officially came to an end. He went 0–3 in four starts for the Orioles, and was released by the team on May 20.

The pitcher did sign a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays and started in four games for the Triple A Durham Bulls, but he opted out of his contract last month.

Gibson's overall career record finishes at 112–111. He threw for a total of 1,878 innings to post 1,520 strikeouts while surrendering 1,937 hits and 1,021 runs.

