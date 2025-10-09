Kyle Schwarber Had the Coolest Comment About His Mammoth HR vs. Dodgers
The Phillies were able to keep their season alive with an 8–2 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and leading the way once again was the man who put the team on his back so often during the regular season—Kyle Schwarber.
The lefty slugger hit two home runs in the must-win game, including an absolute Schwarberbomb in the fourth inning that tied the game at 1–1 and gave the rest of his team new life.
Schwarber's solo shot almost left Dodger Stadium, landing just over the back row of seats in the right field bleachers.
Aftter the game Schwarber had the coolest comment about his titanic blast, saying, via The Athletic:
“I didn’t even see where it landed. I was looking in the dugout trying to get the guys going. Get back in the dugout, everyone is high-fiving. And I knew I hit it good. I didn’t know where it went. Eventually, somebody tells me. You watch it on video to see where it goes."
Imagine hitting a baseball that far in a playoff game and not even caring about where it landed but instead thinking about your teammates and trying to lift them up? That's a true leader right there.
Here's that 455-foot moonshot:
Schwarber had some other great things to say about it:
“I was just more focused on our guys there," he said. "I don’t care. It could go in the first row, it could hit the freakin’—that board right there. I don’t care. But hits are great, homers are great, walks are great. Anything positive for our offense is going to be great. But, yeah, it was a cool moment.”
Schwarber and the Phillies will have their season on the line again Thursday night in Game 4. The Dodgers might want to think about not giving him anything to hit, or this series could very well end up going back in Philadelphia for a winner-take-all Game 5.