SI

Phillies Legend Jimmy Rollins Had Priceless Reaction to Kyle Schwarber's Third Home Run

This was great.

Tim Capurso

Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins reacts to Kyle Schwarber hitting his third home run of the game during the club's 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins reacts to Kyle Schwarber hitting his third home run of the game during the club's 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. / Screengrab Twitter @NBCSPhilly
In this story:

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber had a night for the ages on Wednesday during his club's 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Schwarber, who homered in the second game of the series against Los Angeles, belted three home runs in one game for just the second time in his career in the Phillies' 9-4 win.

Not only did Schwarber leave fans and pundits impressed with his power surge, but also Philadelphia legends. Former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who was in attendance at Dodger Stadium, had a priceless reaction to Schwarber's third home run of the game which was caught by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Rollins looked up in awe, then, shaking his head, pretended to leave the ballpark, as if he he had seen enough of Schwarber's excellence. Too funny.

Rollins, who won a World Series and a National League MVP award during his 15 seasons in Philadelphia, was named a special adviser to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski back in 2022. Rollins had also been doing such work for the Phillies since 2019, so he's seen plenty of Schwarber, who joined the club in March of 2022 as a free agent.

But Wednesday night Schwarber did something Rollins had never seen him do before, and the Phillies legend was definitely impressed.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB