Phillies Legend Jimmy Rollins Had Priceless Reaction to Kyle Schwarber's Third Home Run
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber had a night for the ages on Wednesday during his club's 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Schwarber, who homered in the second game of the series against Los Angeles, belted three home runs in one game for just the second time in his career in the Phillies' 9-4 win.
Not only did Schwarber leave fans and pundits impressed with his power surge, but also Philadelphia legends. Former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who was in attendance at Dodger Stadium, had a priceless reaction to Schwarber's third home run of the game which was caught by NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Rollins looked up in awe, then, shaking his head, pretended to leave the ballpark, as if he he had seen enough of Schwarber's excellence. Too funny.
Rollins, who won a World Series and a National League MVP award during his 15 seasons in Philadelphia, was named a special adviser to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski back in 2022. Rollins had also been doing such work for the Phillies since 2019, so he's seen plenty of Schwarber, who joined the club in March of 2022 as a free agent.
But Wednesday night Schwarber did something Rollins had never seen him do before, and the Phillies legend was definitely impressed.