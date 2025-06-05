SI

Kyle Schwarber Pranked Former Teammate Max Scherzer by Crashing His Sim Game

While only briefly teammates, it’s clear Kyle Schwarber and Max Scherzer still plenty of love for each other.

Tyler Lauletta

Kyle Schwarber pulls a fast one on Max Scherzer before a game between the Phillies and Blue Jays.
Max Scherzer is an intense guy.

Anyone who has seen Scherzer when he is in the zone throwing heaters from the mound knows that there are few baseball players whose energy vibrates through the stadium quite like his.

That intensity makes it seem like he would be a tough guy to pull a prank on, but one of his former teammates did just that this week in Toronto.

Kyle Schwarber, who overlapped briefly with Scherzer during the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals, was in town with the Philadelphia Phillies for a series against the Blue Jays.

Scherzer was scheduled to have a sim game, and Schwarber decided to crash the party, hiding behind the cage and then stepping into the box before Scherzer had turned his attention to home plate.

Several Blue Jays players and staffers standing around home plate were giddy with themselves, and when Scherzer finally turned to see Schwarber in the box, he laughed, but also seemed ready to challenge him at the plate.

Baseball is the best.

Tyler Lauletta
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

