Kyle Schwarber Pranked Former Teammate Max Scherzer by Crashing His Sim Game
Max Scherzer is an intense guy.
Anyone who has seen Scherzer when he is in the zone throwing heaters from the mound knows that there are few baseball players whose energy vibrates through the stadium quite like his.
That intensity makes it seem like he would be a tough guy to pull a prank on, but one of his former teammates did just that this week in Toronto.
Kyle Schwarber, who overlapped briefly with Scherzer during the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals, was in town with the Philadelphia Phillies for a series against the Blue Jays.
Scherzer was scheduled to have a sim game, and Schwarber decided to crash the party, hiding behind the cage and then stepping into the box before Scherzer had turned his attention to home plate.
Several Blue Jays players and staffers standing around home plate were giddy with themselves, and when Scherzer finally turned to see Schwarber in the box, he laughed, but also seemed ready to challenge him at the plate.
Baseball is the best.