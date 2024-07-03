Kyle Schwarber Pushed Rookie Teammate to the Front of the Handshake Line After First Win
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Tuesday night. Michael Mercado made his first career start and went five innings to earn his first career win. The 25-year-old rookie struck out four and gave up just two hits and one run in the victory.
Mercado had to sweat the decision in the ninth as Jose Ruiz gave up three runs without getting a single out before Jeff Hoffman came in to shut the door on the Cubs comeback and get his seventh save of the season.
It was a team effort all around as the Phillies won their MLB-best 56th game of the season. Even Kyle Schwarber, who is on the IL with a groin injury, contributed by making sure Mercado was first in line for handshakes and high fives after his first win.
Mercado did look like a little lost there for a moment. Like a kid waiting in the lunch line on the first day of school who hadn't made any friends yet. And then his big brother comes and moves him to the front of the line to make sure they don't run out of strawberry shortcake bars before he gets to the cashier.
This is why Schwarber is such a great clubhouse leader. And this is why he's just a beloved player in general.
Schwarber played his first six seasons in Chicago and he's still a fan favorite four years and three teams later.