Kyle Schwarber Shared Cool Moment With Phillies Fans After Recording 1,000th Career Hit
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber recorded the 1,000th hit of his career on a classic "Schwarbomb" home run against the New York Yankees. Though Schwarber was unable to reach this milestone in front of the Phillies home crowd, the home run was caught by a Phillies fan in attendance at Yankee Stadium.
After the Phillies' 12-5 win, Schwarber met up with the fan that caught the home run ball and his two friends. Schwarber traded two signed baseballs to get the milestone baseball back, and even offered to sign a third ball for the trio. However, they declined, replying that they simply just want Schwarber to re-sign with the Phillies, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
"It's been fantastic these last three and a half, four years now, the support that we get from our fans," Schwarber told reporters. "Means a lot to me that they attach themselves onto our team, myself, whatever it is. We can feel that support, always appreciate it."
Schwarber, who is in the middle of his fourth season with the Phillies, will have his contract with Philadelphia expire following the 2025 campaign. He signed a four-year deal for $79 million with the Phillies in 2022, and is in the middle of another tremendous year for Philadelphia. He has hit 36 home runs and 82 RBI with a .960 OPS this season, ranking top-10 in all of MLB in all three categories.
The fans are not the only ones interested in getting Schwarber extended with Philadelphia. Phillies managing partner John Middleton expressed earlier this week that the team wants to get a new deal done with Schwarber, via ESPN. Though the two sides were unable to agree on a new contract before the season, re-signing Schwarber will likely be a priority heading into the offseason.