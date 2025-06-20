SI

Livvy Dunne Had Perfect Response to Tigers Mascot's Attempt to Distract Paul Skenes

Paws trolled and Dunne trolled back.

Blake Silverman

Detroit Tigers mascot Paws tries to distract Pirates ace Skenes
Detroit Tigers mascot Paws tries to distract Pirates ace Skenes / Screengrab via @MLB on X/Twitter
The Detroit Tigers' mascot Paws tried to do his part to distract Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes as he was dealing on the bump at Comerica Park on Thursday. He threw six innings and tied a season-high with nine strikeouts, but will record yet another no decision after the Tigers tied the game after Skenes's exit.

The Pirates ace had it going though, amidst a clever, yet audacious distraction attempt from Paws behind home plate. Skenes makes up one half of debatably the most notable couple across sports with his girlfriend, former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

As Skenes toed the rubber Thursday, Paws held a big sign that said "sup Livvy Dunne" adorned with hearts to try and get in the NL Cy Young favorite's head. A bold and pretty hilarious attempt. It turned out to be just a failed attempt as Skenes set Tigers' batters down on strikes left and right, giving up two earned runs in his six-inning outing.

Dunne quickly took notice and posted the perfect response to the Tigers' mascot.

"Sorry... not my type of tiger," the LSU alum wrote on her X account.

Skenes and Dunne recently made the trip to Omaha to cheer on their LSU Tigers in the men's College World Series. LSU is set to meet Coastal Carolina in the championship final round, which is a best-of-three series and begins Saturday.

