Livvy Dunne Was More Excited About Paul Skenes Winning Rookie of the Year Than He Was

Skenes received the National League Rookie of the Year award Monday night.

Blake Silverman

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes react to the Rookie of the Year announcement.
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes react to the Rookie of the Year announcement. / MLB Network
Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes officially won the National League's Rookie of the Year award on Monday night.

Cal Ripken broke the news on MLB Network and when the camera panned to a live shot of Skenes with his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, he was shown with a hilariously blank stare.

Dunne was super pumped, visibly moreso than Skenes himself, as she shared her congratulations and pride for the Pirates' ace.

Skenes cracked a subtle smirk and shared a hug with Dunne. A humble moment for one of the MLB's best pitchers, perhaps. And he's only through year one.

Nevertheless, Skenes's reaction to the Rookie of the Year news brought some great reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Skenes, like the rest of us, likely wasn't very surprised. The moment just brought certainty into what everyone already knew what was to come.

He won the award over fellow young stars in San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio and Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga. Skenes received 23 of 30 first-place votes and seven second-place votes.

He's also a finalist for the 2024 Cy Young award, which will be announced on Wednesday for both the National and American Leagues.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

