Logan Gilbert’s Heartwarming Phone Call Telling His Parents He Was an All-Star

Stephen Douglas

Gilbert calls his parents after making the All-Star team.
Logan Gilbert will appear in his first MLB All-Star Game next week. The Seattle Mariners pitcher has made 18 starts this season and has pitched the third-most innings in baseball while recording the 12th-lowest ERA and third-lowest WHIP. He is very deserving of the honor, but it was still exciting to get the news, which he quickly shared with his parents who were hanging out by the pool when he called.

Mom answered the phone while dad was "enjoying a strawberry daiquiri." Gilbert asked if they would be available next week to join him in Texas and the tears started flowing.

The only thing more beautiful than enjoying a daiquiri on a hot day is finding out your son is an All-Star. And right behind that is genuine videos like these where professional athletes are basically just little kids again, telling their parents they did something awesome and there's nothing but joy involved. It's a beautiful moment and one of the few times where something good comes from social media.

As of the phone call, Gilbert was optimistic that Mariners closer Andres Munoz would still get the nod despite his snub. Meanwhile, Gilbert's parents wondered how long it would take teammate Bryce Miller to follow in his footsteps and make his first All-Star team. Miller, who is two years younger than Gilbert, is right behind him statistically this season as the Mariners have ridden their strong starting rotation to the best record in the AL West heading into the All-Star break.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

