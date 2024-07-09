Logan Gilbert’s Heartwarming Phone Call Telling His Parents He Was an All-Star
Logan Gilbert will appear in his first MLB All-Star Game next week. The Seattle Mariners pitcher has made 18 starts this season and has pitched the third-most innings in baseball while recording the 12th-lowest ERA and third-lowest WHIP. He is very deserving of the honor, but it was still exciting to get the news, which he quickly shared with his parents who were hanging out by the pool when he called.
Mom answered the phone while dad was "enjoying a strawberry daiquiri." Gilbert asked if they would be available next week to join him in Texas and the tears started flowing.
The only thing more beautiful than enjoying a daiquiri on a hot day is finding out your son is an All-Star. And right behind that is genuine videos like these where professional athletes are basically just little kids again, telling their parents they did something awesome and there's nothing but joy involved. It's a beautiful moment and one of the few times where something good comes from social media.
As of the phone call, Gilbert was optimistic that Mariners closer Andres Munoz would still get the nod despite his snub. Meanwhile, Gilbert's parents wondered how long it would take teammate Bryce Miller to follow in his footsteps and make his first All-Star team. Miller, who is two years younger than Gilbert, is right behind him statistically this season as the Mariners have ridden their strong starting rotation to the best record in the AL West heading into the All-Star break.