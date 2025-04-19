Logan Webb Couldn't Contain Himself After Someone Farted During Postgame Presser
San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb had every excuse to be upset after Friday night's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. After throwing six innings of one-run ball, while striking out 12 batters, the 28-year-old ace was still handed the loss after his teammates couldn't get their bats going in a 2-0 loss.
When speaking to reporters after the game, however, Webb was smiling ear-to-ear—but not because of his team's performance. As seen (or heard) in the video below, someone passed gas during his post-game press conference. Webb did his best to keep it together, but ultimately couldn’t hold back a chuckle.
"I'm sorry guys," he laughed. "Farts are always funny. Not gonna lie."
He's not wrong.
The Giants fell to 13-7 after dropping their second straight game on Friday. They'll return to the field on Saturday afternoon for a 4:07 p.m. EST first pitch from Anaheim's Angel Stadium.
We'll be at the edge of our seats for any more postgame cheese cutting.