Longest MLB Games of All Time (By Innings and Time)

#OTD in 1920 at Braves Field, the Brooklyn Robins and Boston Braves played a record 26-inning game that ended in 1-1 tie. The 3 hrs and 50 mins contest was called due to darkness, both pitchers (Leon Cadore & Joe Oeschger) went the distance. Walter Holke had 42 POs at first base pic.twitter.com/HKFusaOH9w