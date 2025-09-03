SI

Longest Playoff Droughts in MLB History, Active & All Time

Karl Rasmussen

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout has only been to the playoffs once in his career.
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout has only been to the playoffs once in his career. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season, one of the longest postseason droughts in MLB finally came to an end after the Tigers reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Now, the Angels stand alone as the owners of the longest active playoff drought.

It's not looking likely that the Halos will be playing into October this season, either, so their league-leading streak of 10 straight seasons without a postseason berth could increase to 11. We'll take a look at some of the longest playoff droughts in the league history.

Longest Postseason Droughts in MLB History

Throughout MLB history, there have been some extremely long postseason droughts, though none of the recent stretches have been longer than that of the Montreal Expos, who's playoff drought eventually transferred to the Washington Nationals when the franchise relocated. From 1982 to 2011, the Expos/Nationals were held out of the postseason, a streak that lasted 29 years. Prior to 1969, the teams with the best record in American League and National League met in the World Series, without any expanded postseason play.

That drought remains the longest ever in MLB's divisional era, and we'll compare how it stacks up against some of the other lengthy droughts throughout league history, as well as since the introduction of the divisional era in 1969.

Longest Playoff Droughts in MLB History (All Time)

Team

Length of Drought (seasons)

Years Between Appearances

St. Louis Browns

41

1903 to 1943

Cleveland Guardians

40

1955 to 1994

Oakland Athletics

39

1932 to 1970

Chicago White Sox

39

1920 to 1958

Chicago Cubs

38

1946 to 1984

Longest Playoff Droughts in MLB's Divisional Era (Since 1969)

Team

Length of Drought (seasons)

Years Between Appearances

Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals

29

1982 to 2011

Kansas City Royals

27

1986 to 2013

Texas Rangers

26

1969 to 1995

Cleveland Guardians

24

1969 to 1993

Milwaukee Brewers

24

1983 to 2007

Longest Active Playoff Droughts in MLB

Team

Length of Drought (seasons)

Last Playoff Appearance

Los Angeles Angels

10

2014

Pittsburgh Pirates

9

2015

Colorado Rockies

6

2018

Washington Nationals

5

2019

Chicago Cubs

4

2020

Cincinnati Reds

4

2020

Oakland Athletics

4

2020

Of the teams with the longest active droughts, only the Cubs are currently on pace to reach the postseason. The Reds are still in the hunt for a wild card spot, but would need a tremendous month of September to snap their four-year long drought.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB