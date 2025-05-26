Longtime Dodgers Utilityman Joins Angels After Release
Seemingly eternal Los Angeles Dodgers stalwart Chris Taylor was released by his longtime club on May 18—but the utilityman won't have to go far to find his next team.
The Los Angeles Angels are signing Taylor to a big-league contract, they announced Monday evening. Taylor, 34, is in his 12th season in the major leagues.
He played for the Dodgers from 2016 to '25, quietly witnessing and propelling one of the franchise's most successful eras. A jack-of-all-trades who played seven different positions with the Dodgers, he made the National League All-Star team in 2021 and was the MVP of the 2017 NLCS.
Taylor brings winning savvy an Angels team treading water in a wide-open American League West Division. The fourth-place team trails the first-place Seattle Mariners by four games.
To roster the Virginia product, the Angels—who open a three-game set against the New York Yankees Monday—optioned center fielder and second baseman Kyren Paris to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.