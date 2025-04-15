Longtime MLB Pitcher Used 'Lifetime Pass' to Watch Paul Skenes Pitch with His Son
After playing a respectable 15 seasons across nine teams, longtime pitcher Jason Grilli received the MLB's "Lifetime Pass" upon his retirement in 2017.
What is this "Lifetime Pass", you ask? Apparently, after eight years of service, all MLB players, managers, coaches and umpires are awarded an exclusive gold card that allows the owner and a guest free admittance to any regular-season game. All full-time front office personnel are also eligible for the gold card—which is good for life—after 25 years of service.
Grilli used his little-known perk in an awesome way on Monday night in Pittsburgh, sharing on Instagram that he took his son to PNC Park to watch Pirates star Paul Skenes take the mound against the Washington Nationals.
Here's a look, as shared by the MLB on X (formerly Twitter):
Here's a look at the original post, via Grilli's Instagram:
"Used the lifetime pass and golden ticket today to watch Paul Skenes take the mound at PNC with my son," he wrote. "Moments like this hit different—baseball, legacy, and passing it on to the next generation."
Really cool.
To make the outing even better, Skenes threw six full innings while allowing just three hits and one earned run, and the Pirates came away with a 10–3 victory.