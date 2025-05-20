Luis Robert Was Brutally Honest About Possible Move at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago White Sox figure to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, given their current place in the league standings. With just 14 wins in their first 48 games, the playoffs are likely out of the picture for the White Sox once again, not that there was too much expectation that they'd have a fighting chance of qualifying in the first place.
Offloading some of their talent may not be as easy as anticipated, however, given the lackluster performance from some players on the roster. One of the names expected to gain traction at the deadline is outfielder Luis Robert.
Robert admitted that he's not sure a trade will come to fruition, however, due to his struggles at the plate.
"Right now, as my season is going, I do not think anyone is going to take a chance on me," Robert said, via MLB.com's Scott Merkin.
He certainly didn't sound too optimistic about the likelihood he gets dealt to a contender in July. The 27-year-old is in the midst of his worst season to date. Through 44 games, Robert owns an OPS of .589 and has five home runs and 17 RBIs. He is leading MLB with 17 steals and is still a quality defender in the outfield, but he admitted that his elongated slump at the plate could impact the amount of interest he receives from teams across the league.
Robert is just two years removed from an All-Star season during which he recorded a 5.3 WAR and had 38 home runs. The talent is certainly there, but he's not yet been able to get his production back on track this year.