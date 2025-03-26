SI

Luis Robert Jr. Admits He's Surprised to Still Be With White Sox on Opening Day

Luis Robert Jr. hit .224 with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox in 2024.
Luis Robert Jr. hit .224 with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox in 2024. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Luis Robert Jr. is being painfully honest about his status with the Chicago White Sox.

On Wednesday, the veteran outfielder was asked if he expected to still be with the team on Opening Day and said, "Honestly, no."

That's about as blunt as you can get.

"I know there were a lot of rumors around there. I didn't think I would be here," Robert said, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score. "But I'm glad that I'm here. ... This was the organization that gave me the chance to make my dream come true."

Robert had a down season in 2024 as the White Sox turned in one of the worst seasons in MLB history. In 100 games, he slashed .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs. He missed a considerable chunk of time due to a hip flexor strain and never seemed to get right before the campaign ended.

He's still one of the top targets on the trade market but the White Sox have yet to move him.

