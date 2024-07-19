Luis Severino Had Bold Clap Back After Being Trolled by Former Yankees Teammates
The New York Mets and New York Yankees are slated to face off in a two-game Subway Series starting Tuesday, July 23. Unfortunately, former Yankee and current Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino isn't scheduled to be on the mound for either game.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Severino admitted he's disappointed not to have the chance to face his old team. He added that he's in a group chat with a bunch of his former teammates, and they often engage in a bit of back-and-forth banter.
Severino said when they begin to "talk s--t" to him, he responds by telling them that the Yankees only have two good hitters (via Mike Puma of the NY Post).
That's certainly one way to silence any jokes from his old teammates. Severino was, of course, referring to outfielders Aaron Judge and Juan Soto when suggesting there were only two good hitters in the Bronx.
The right-hander spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Yankees before signing with their crosstown rivals this past offseason. Severino and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $13 million pact in free agency.
In 2024, he owns a 3.78 ERA across 18 starts. He has struck out 81 batters in 109 2/3 innings, while surrendering 37 walks and 12 home runs. Yankees fans won't get the chance to see Severino on the hill when the Mets pay a visit to Yankee Stadium next week, something it seems both sides will be bummed about.